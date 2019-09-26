Boyd Watterson Asset Management Cut By $355,696 Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; Old West Investment Management Upped Apple (AAPL) Position

Old West Investment Management Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 188.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Old West Investment Management Llc acquired 1,883 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Old West Investment Management Llc holds 2,883 shares with $570,000 value, up from 1,000 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $998.87B valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 22.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Apple: 13F; 09/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Korea likely to be third country to fine Apple for unfair contracts with carriers; 12/03/2018 – APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL-MAGAZINE DISTRIBUTOR TEXTURE: RECODE; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE U.S. WILL HAVE A TRADE WAR OF SIGNIFICANCE WITH CHINA; 19/03/2018 – iDrop News: Rumor Claims Apple Will Soon Launch a `Blush Gold’ iPhone X; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity; 01/05/2018 – Software Motor Company Welcomes Apple’s Former Global Energy Team Leader as Vice President of Business Development; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 31.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold 188 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc holds 409 shares with $774,000 value, down from 597 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $874.72B valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $26.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.33. About 3.53 million shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 05/04/2018 – As Trump Bashes Amazon, the Government Increasingly Relies on It; 16/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon hiring former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business- CNBC; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 15/05/2018 – The video-focused division of Amazon Web Services has hired two FPGA specialists and has job openings for more; 10/04/2018 – jason miller: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON SAYS EXTENDS ELIGIBILITY FOR DISCOUNTED PRIME MEMBERSHIP TO INCLUDE QUALIFYING RECIPIENTS OF MEDICAID

Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $227.25’s average target is 2.81% above currents $221.03 stock price. Apple had 43 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Reduce” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by HSBC. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 30 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, June 4 with “Buy”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, July 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, June 20. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 1.

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Min stake by 18,502 shares to 14,815 valued at $517,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) stake by 157,545 shares and now owns 141,317 shares. Gold Miners E was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 78,827 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 73,072 shares. Schulhoff And Inc stated it has 5,823 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Colonial Trust Advsrs invested in 4.59% or 128,131 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 304,732 shares. Lederer And Counsel Ca accumulated 4.33% or 23,810 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.57% or 130,579 shares. 8,311 are held by Windsor Limited Co. Moreover, Mairs And Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 37,200 shares. Lbmc Invest Advsr Llc invested in 0.11% or 3,721 shares. Monarch Cap Mgmt invested 1.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Common Retirement Fund reported 2.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Llc invested 1.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westend Advsr Ltd Company owns 174,143 shares. John G Ullman Inc has 0.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Buybacks Are Not Ending – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Major Hurdle Cleared – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “iPhone 11 Event Wonâ€™t Be Big for Apple Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 31.42% above currents $1768.33 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 96.10 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. David R Rahn & Associate has 2,661 shares. The Texas-based Sunbelt has invested 1.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nine Masts Capital holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 606 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 120,235 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Valiant Management Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 43,380 shares. Tctc Holding Co invested in 5,539 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Scotia Cap Inc holds 49,485 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Whale Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 208,773 shares or 6.77% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Cohen Lawrence B has invested 1.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,400 shares. Chemical Financial Bank invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lafayette Invests stated it has 177 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Lc has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co owns 296 shares. Private Capital Incorporated invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).