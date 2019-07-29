Boyd Watterson Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Increases Position in Carnival (CCL)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 1.50M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 19/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Deadline for Persons Interested in Judging VI Carnival 2018 Events is March 21; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital; 07/03/2018 – Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retail Experience to Deliver Relevant Brands and Merchandise That Reflect Premium Line’s Amazing Destinations; 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 03/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71.5 FROM $70; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 253 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $36.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1906.99. About 3.56M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Eavesdropped and Shared the Conversation: Report; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Guru Michael Loeb Has a Plan to Fight Amazon (Video); 13/03/2018 – U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS AMAZON RECALLS PORTABLE POWER BANKS DUE TO FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 13/04/2018 – Post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year: Credit Suisse; 07/05/2018 – Amazon could capture nearly 10% of total retail sales by 2020, according to one analyst

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 4,511 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bank & Trust has invested 0.18% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 376,895 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance accumulated 0.02% or 2,600 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 128,941 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc reported 45,681 shares. Gam Holdg Ag owns 14,555 shares. Hartford Investment reported 0.08% stake. 48,307 are owned by Foster Motley. Cap Inc Ca owns 27,020 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 267,654 shares. Shell Asset invested in 0.03% or 28,456 shares. Burney Com stated it has 98,054 shares. National Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0.05% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J also bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Wednesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc accumulated 1.12 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) reported 2.04% stake. The New York-based Gotham Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 1.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bamco New York reported 45,471 shares stake. Centurylink stated it has 4,358 shares or 3.16% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Madison Investment Hldg has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). B Riley Wealth Mngmt stated it has 6,436 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parsons Mgmt Ri has 2.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Natl Trust Co stated it has 8,056 shares. Janney Capital Management Ltd holds 338 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Virginia-based Kanawha Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Toronto Dominion Bank invested in 329,685 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Contour Asset Ltd holds 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,394 shares.

