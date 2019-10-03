Boyd Watterson Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Abbvie (ABBV); Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake Upped by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Group bought 5,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 28,722 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, up from 22,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Group who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $67.87. About 6.59 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 4,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, up from 28,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $73.89. About 3.70M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 07/03/2018 – INVENTIVA SA IVAA.PA – PARTNERSHIP WITH ABBVIE AND BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM IS ADVANCING ON SCHEDULE; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foundation holds 456,216 shares or 7.14% of its portfolio. Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 1.22% or 573,737 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.97% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 815,968 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc, Washington-based fund reported 12.12M shares. 18,593 were reported by Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Ltd Partnership. Asset accumulated 4,185 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Cullinan Incorporated owns 239,871 shares. Liberty Capital Mngmt has 3,140 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 389,717 shares stake. Moreover, First Eagle Inv Management Limited Liability has 3.99% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). West Family Invests reported 23,240 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. M invested 1.48% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Badgley Phelps Bell stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 9,481 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Co has 0.41% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $146.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc. by 10,514 shares to 16,476 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Intermed Credit Bond Etf (CIU) by 5,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,639 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Advsrs Lc invested in 12,124 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Sky Invest Gru Lc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 9,419 shares. Skba Cap Lc holds 172,555 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. First Republic Invest reported 0.41% stake. 51,056 are held by Bowling Limited Liability Co. South State has 10,086 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Company has 0.3% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Violich Capital Mgmt stated it has 130,939 shares. Mackay Shields, a New York-based fund reported 707,100 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Com holds 12,794 shares. Df Dent & accumulated 0.01% or 8,972 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership reported 66 shares stake. Citigroup Inc holds 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 1.35M shares. Advisor Llc invested in 38,691 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Qs Investors Llc has invested 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 10,000 shares worth $663,500. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of stock. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock or 30,400 shares. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Schumacher Laura J also bought $1.76M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.