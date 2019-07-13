Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) Contrasting side by side

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC), both competing one another are Resorts & Casinos companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Gaming Corporation 27 1.03 N/A 1.04 25.60 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 93 1.97 N/A 1.30 75.31

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Boyd Gaming Corporation and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Boyd Gaming Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Boyd Gaming Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Boyd Gaming Corporation and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Gaming Corporation 0.00% 10.4% 2.1% Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 0.00% 1.5% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Boyd Gaming Corporation has a beta of 2.14 and its 114.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s 1.67 beta is the reason why it is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Boyd Gaming Corporation and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Gaming Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 0 2 4 2.67

Boyd Gaming Corporation’s upside potential is 37.15% at a $36.25 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is $123, which is potential 24.96% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Boyd Gaming Corporation seems more appealing than Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Boyd Gaming Corporation and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.5% and 85.4%. Insiders held 2% of Boyd Gaming Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boyd Gaming Corporation -0.71% -10.31% -3.77% 6.29% -26.46% 27.62% Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation -4.5% -6.15% 4.13% 21.14% -17.02% 38.32%

For the past year Boyd Gaming Corporation has weaker performance than Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation beats Boyd Gaming Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The company owns and operates 24 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It also owns and operates a travel agency and a captive insurance company that underwrites travel-related insurance in Hawaii. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,314,557 square feet of casino space, 31,006 slot machines, 656 table games, and 9,513 hotel rooms. Boyd Gaming Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. It sells points-based vacation ownership products through Marriott Vacation Club points-based ownership programs focused in North America and the Asia Pacific; and weeks-based vacation ownership products. As of December 30, 2016, the company operated 60 properties with 13,318 vacation ownership villas and approximately 400,000 owners in the United States, and 8 other countries and territories. In addition, it is involved in financing consumer purchases of vacation ownership products; and renting vacation ownership inventory. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.