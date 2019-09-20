Boyd Gaming (BYD) to pay $0.07 on Oct 15, 2019; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Sentiment Is 1.17

Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) is expected to pay $0.07 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:BYD) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Boyd Gaming Corp’s current price of $26.38 translates into 0.27% yield. Boyd Gaming Corp’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Sep 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 1.32M shares traded or 21.44% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.36, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 260 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 223 sold and trimmed stock positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 235.36 million shares, down from 236.79 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten holdings increased from 8 to 9 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 178 Increased: 181 New Position: 79.

Analysts await Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 13.16% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.76 per share. VRTX’s profit will be $221.05M for 51.20 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.13% negative EPS growth.

Healthcor Management L.P. holds 3.83% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for 538,440 shares. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab owns 185,232 shares or 3.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tekla Capital Management Llc has 3.66% invested in the company for 489,734 shares. The New York-based Orbimed Advisors Llc has invested 2.76% in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 55,850 shares.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, makes, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company has market cap of $45.27 billion. The firm focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and advancing its research and development programs. It has a 20.67 P/E ratio. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold Boyd Gaming Corporation shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 73.65 million shares or 3.42% more from 71.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 638 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 150,488 shares. Pier Ltd Com holds 203,319 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 1,634 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 30,561 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) or 105,111 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Group Inc reported 4,763 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us State Bank De stated it has 36,946 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 300 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Serv Automobile Association holds 12,688 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 12,797 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 13,133 shares. 84,400 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company has market cap of $2.93 billion. It operates through three divisions: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. It has a 23.41 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates 24 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

