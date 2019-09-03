Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Value Declined While Par Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $97.77 Million; Ameriprise Financial Increased Its Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake by $267.90 Million

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 86.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 995,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 2.15M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $580.14 million, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $364.12. About 247,931 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Agrees to Buy Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Northrop Grumman; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 62.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 3.62M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 2.19M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.03M, down from 5.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $23.31. About 436,866 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Eur S/C Dividend (DFE) by 14,341 shares to 64,851 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 17,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,494 shares, and cut its stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BYD’s profit will be $42.23M for 14.94 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc by 56,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 756,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Trivago N V.