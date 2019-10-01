Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Value Declined While Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Lowered by $520,000 Its Stake; Gm Advisory Group Trimmed Holding in American Express Co (AXP) by $1.89 Million as Stock Value Rose

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70 million, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $117.9. About 660,624 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23 million, down from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.27. About 252,331 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.17 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BYD’s profit will be $43.34 million for 15.56 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.