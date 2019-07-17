Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Price Declined While Fiera Capital Lowered Stake by $1.29 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Rose, Maverick Capital LTD Has Boosted by $6.23 Million Its Stake

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 295.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 44,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,020 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, up from 15,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $132.01. About 6.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 47,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 104,086 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 151,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.66. About 495,334 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 252,405 shares to 652,270 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 53,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,280 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 28,850 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Indemnity stated it has 25,000 shares. 23,121 were reported by Bangor Bancshares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 1.23% or 97,316 shares. Jackson Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.47% or 13,797 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 34,000 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Mgmt L P, New York-based fund reported 55,312 shares. Churchill Management has 0.08% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 20,954 shares. Bowling Mngmt Lc accumulated 30,273 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 8.37 million shares. Renaissance Invest Limited Liability Corp invested in 16,988 shares or 0.97% of the stock. 14,410 were accumulated by Art Ltd. Rwc Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Trustmark Natl Bank Department holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 39,837 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,282 shares.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 274,705 shares to 8.26M shares, valued at $448.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 49,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD).