Boyd Gaming (BYD) Shares Declined While Waterfront Capital Partners Has Cut by $9.57 Million Its Position; Cantillon Capital Management Decreased Holding in Zoetis (ZTS) by $8.49 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc analyzed 75,125 shares as the company's stock rose 12.87% . The hedge fund held 3.71 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $420.86 million, down from 3.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $121.69. About 2.41M shares traded or 24.76% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 48.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc analyzed 368,094 shares as the company's stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 394,506 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.63 million, down from 762,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 1.82 million shares traded or 68.30% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $607.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 885 shares to 1,885 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 437,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BYD’s profit will be $43.35 million for 17.12 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold BYD shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 73.65 million shares or 3.42% more from 71.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 402,613 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 124,095 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Bancorporation reported 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% or 20,400 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & reported 2.23% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Fifth Third National Bank holds 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) or 12,797 shares. 7,800 are held by Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus. Qs Investors Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 179,904 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com stated it has 3.22 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Inc Incorporated Ltd holds 0% or 11,642 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 50,023 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 522,706 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Group Lc has 8,053 shares. Cipher Cap LP holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 54,216 shares.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $416.97M for 34.18 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.