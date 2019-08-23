Boyd Gaming (BYD) Shares Declined While Quantitative Investment Management Lowered Position by $604,800; Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $1.78 Million; Stock Price Rose

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 84.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 65,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 12,404 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $342,000, down from 78,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 57.95 million shares traded or 12.19% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/03/2018 – silew: Exclusive: Saudi Aramco snubs UBS and Bank of America for listing roles – sources LONDON (Reuters); 30/05/2018 – R21 Holdings: Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch Increased Line of Credit to $145 Million; 15/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 per barrel this year and $75 next year; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Bolsters Business Serving Richest Clients; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-UBS head of European M&A Brizay is said to join Bank of America – Bloomberg

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 65.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 22,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 11,600 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 324,622 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.62 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Host Of Earnings Loom With Beyond Meat, Apple Among Highlights Ahead Of Fed, Payrolls – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated invested in 207,343 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hartford Invest Mngmt holds 1.03% or 1.31 million shares. Stoneridge Ltd Co stated it has 1.8% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Aspiriant Lc has invested 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cornerstone Advsrs has 2.66% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 234,100 shares. Aspen Inv Mgmt invested in 0.69% or 35,968 shares. 10,926 were reported by Driehaus Management Ltd Liability Com. Natixis reported 4.17M shares stake. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca invested in 1.06% or 97,358 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 55.44M shares. Cap World Investors owns 53.77M shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. 267,512 are held by Gradient. Woodstock holds 0.79% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 159,145 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Limited Liability has 0.3% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 126,745 shares. Confluence Inv Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13,706 shares.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 1.38M shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $191.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) by 212,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Boyd Gaming Properties First to Receive Aristocrat’s New FarmVilleâ„¢ and Madonnaâ„¢ Slot Titles – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) by 388,900 shares to 485,000 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 469,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).