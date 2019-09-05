Boyd Gaming (BYD) Shares Declined While Lomas Capital Management Has Upped by $689,310 Its Stake; As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Pacad Investment LTD Has Trimmed Position

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 25,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.97M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About 874,397 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 81.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 10,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103,000, down from 12,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.34. About 1.74 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – US FDA APPROVES TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 17/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA TO INVEST $90M MORE IN INDIA IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 32.2M RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU FOR W/ HYPERKALAEMIA; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Backs FY18 View; 24/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Heads to 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting with Its Diversified Oncology Portfolio and Next-Generation Pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 6,184 shares to 9,400 shares, valued at $511,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 97,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.22 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $931.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 18,851 shares to 29,768 shares, valued at $34.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.