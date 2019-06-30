Boyd Gaming (BYD) Shareholder Shellback Capital LP Has Cut Position by $10.47 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Apple (AAPL) Holder Eagle Global Advisors Decreased Holding by $1.56 Million as Valuation Rose

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 387,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,605 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86M, down from 638,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $26.94. About 1.31 million shares traded or 12.37% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 8,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 155,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.45 million, down from 163,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11M shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 01/05/2018 – Apple Tops Sales Estimates on Services Growth, IPhone Stability; 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac; 01/05/2018 – But Apple announced a generous $100 billion capital return program; 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY; 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 26/03/2018 – Apple iPhone: Let’s Hope Average Prices Decline, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google and Apple are funding enough new US renewable energy to power Iceland

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lomas Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 3.22% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 1.10M shares. Shellback Lp holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 250,605 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). 7,400 were accumulated by Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 2.98 million shares. Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 1.42 million shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 936,324 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluemountain reported 24,341 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 3,049 shares. Pier Capital Lc reported 0.81% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 53,099 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability owns 375 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 104,012 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) or 54,414 shares. Qs Invsts Lc invested 0.05% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD).

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BYD’s profit will be $53.47 million for 14.03 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.63% EPS growth.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 25,000 shares to 48,000 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Funko Inc by 101,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Vermont has invested 2.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 173,526 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Limited Company. The California-based Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc has invested 5.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Garde has 0.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Welch Limited Liability Com invested in 0.51% or 24,577 shares. Cna Financial Corp reported 11,500 shares. Drexel Morgan holds 3.08% or 18,299 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parus (Uk) Ltd has invested 7.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thornburg Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 218,471 shares. Mathes Co Inc stated it has 2.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pinnacle Holding Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 45,211 were reported by Hanson Mcclain Incorporated. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Llc owns 1,246 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Co has invested 1.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.34 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,024 shares to 102,721 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 35,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.