Boyd Gaming (BYD) Shareholder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Boosted Its Stake; As Dover (DOV) Share Price Rose, Beck Mack & Oliver Decreased Holding by $8.27 Million

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 88,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 349,174 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.75 million, down from 438,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $99.47. About 239,093 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 20/03/2018 – DOVER IS SAID READY TO NAME RICHARD TOBIN AS CEO; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 27/03/2018 – Del Dept Health: Registration Open for Annual Volunteer Delaware Conference on April 30 in Dover; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 301,223 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 140 shares. 2.18 million are held by Highline Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 24,341 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech reported 23,485 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce holds 0.02% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) or 2.98 million shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 14,036 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Moreover, Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Signalpoint Asset Lc accumulated 24,282 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 247,719 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 65,385 shares. Invesco stated it has 1.85 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.01% or 33,119 shares. Fmr Limited Company invested 0.02% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. 13,102 shares were sold by Spurgeon William, worth $1.14M. 7,272 shares were sold by Cabrera Ivonne M, worth $641,609. Shares for $1.08M were sold by Kloosterboer Jay L on Tuesday, February 5.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 449,857 shares to 6.87 million shares, valued at $82.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 38,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Cornerstone Capital has invested 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Prudential Public Limited Liability Company holds 3,222 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc holds 64,975 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Inc Tx invested 0.29% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Woodstock reported 3,500 shares. Douglass Winthrop Lc holds 0.07% or 16,150 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 28,198 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd invested 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 81,954 were accumulated by Citigroup. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 13,976 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Bancshares reported 2,600 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 7,012 shares. Twin Cap Inc accumulated 112,160 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 2,538 shares. Private Harbour Investment & Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.65% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).