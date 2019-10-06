Boyd Gaming (BYD) Share Value Declined While Whitebox Advisors Has Lowered by $337,480 Its Stake; As Celgene (CELG) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder David R Rahn & Associates Has Decreased by $308,200 Its Holding

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 33.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 12,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 26,122 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $704,000, down from 39,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 682,250 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M

David R Rahn & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc sold 3,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 13,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, down from 16,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 3.47M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/04/2018 – Celgene hunts deals to offset loss of Revlimid patent protection; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Gilla Kaplan Retiring From Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – MimiVax to Present Interim Phase Il Trial Data on Multi-focal Immunotherapy SurVaxM for the Treatment of Glioblastoma at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO XII; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $2.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 1.88M shares to 27.35 million shares, valued at $28.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 101,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 616,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH).

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite New Developments, Nio Stock Makes TSLA Look Stable – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Boyd Gaming, FanDuel Group Launch Sports Betting In Indiana, Iowa – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold BYD shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 73.65 million shares or 3.42% more from 71.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.01% or 14,081 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp invested 0.03% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Martingale Asset Lp accumulated 31,219 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 131 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 179,536 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 52,865 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 143,796 were reported by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Huntington Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Valinor Mngmt LP reported 2.55 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Swiss Bancorp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Comerica Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 35,397 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.02% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD).

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BYD’s profit will be $43.06M for 15.76 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.