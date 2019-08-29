Boyd Gaming (BYD) Share Price Declined While Nwi Management LP Lowered Its Position; Kla (KLAC) Holder Stephens Has Decreased Its Position

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 37,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 322,500 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82 million, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.09% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 1.20M shares traded or 3.78% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 2,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 9,028 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 11,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $143.56. About 815,267 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Raise About $1B in New Long-Term Debt Financing to Complete Share Repurchase; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH: ISRAEL EXEMPTS KLA-TENCOR DEAL FROM PREMERGER NOTICE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS POST CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Orbotech Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS/; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Net $306.9M; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor: Orbotech Transaction Has Equity Value of About $3.4B; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 37,952 shares to 119,054 shares, valued at $6.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 14,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.