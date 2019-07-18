Boyd Gaming (BYD) Share Price Declined While Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Upped Stake by $17.46 Million; Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Lowered Its Intuit (INTU) Holding by $10.24 Million

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 39,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 265,523 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.41 million, down from 304,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $280.63. About 689,417 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 646,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.98M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.50M, up from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $26.45. About 681,732 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Limited Company invested in 1.98% or 27,099 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc invested in 0.03% or 1,083 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 67,824 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Willow Creek Wealth, California-based fund reported 5,834 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.7% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 138,625 shares. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 45,506 shares. Cibc Mkts invested in 0.01% or 5,300 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 252,900 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.85% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Nikko Asset Americas Inc stated it has 265,523 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Moreover, Westpac has 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 55,010 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 48,202 shares to 216,073 shares, valued at $10.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 23,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 818,957 shares to 16,763 shares, valued at $50,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) by 40,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,867 shares, and cut its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).