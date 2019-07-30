Boyd Gaming (BYD) Share Price Declined While Blue Harbour Group LP Cut Its Holding; As Benchmark Electrs (BHE) Stock Declined, Shareholder Engaged Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $49.22 Million

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 33.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 539,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.44M, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.87. About 1.00M shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500.

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 343,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Benchmark Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $26.95. About 215,260 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has declined 6.79% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 417,500 shares to 6.47 million shares, valued at $34.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 305,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR).

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boyd Gaming declares $0.07 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “MGM Resorts Is Putting Together a Sports Betting Empire – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Boyd Gaming Booming as Local Tourism Grows – Motley Fool” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boyd Gaming Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associate Ltd accumulated 1.32 million shares. Art Advsr Llc has invested 0.17% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Beacon Grp holds 25,600 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 12,191 shares. 34,123 are owned by Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Company. Panagora Asset holds 317,254 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 126,123 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Co holds 1,919 shares. Whitebox Advsrs Limited Company holds 39,102 shares. Valinor Management Lp accumulated 2.67 million shares or 3.82% of the stock. Sei Invs holds 1,990 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 15,926 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 24,341 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 244,712 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Benchmark Electronics OKs deal with activist investors seeking to join board – Phoenix Business Journal” on February 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Benchmark Electronics Appoints Jeff Benck as President & CEO – PRNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Anixter International Inc.’s (NYSE:AXE) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Benchmark Electronics: Investigating The Hidden Asset – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold BHE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation invested in 1.40 million shares. D E Shaw holds 0.02% or 605,546 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) or 326,702 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Co holds 0% or 24,200 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability holds 20,757 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,966 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Com has 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 312 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 60,418 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,733 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial holds 88,892 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt has 9,894 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Group Lc invested in 0.08% or 16,200 shares.

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. BHE’s profit will be $13.88 million for 18.72 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.