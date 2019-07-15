Boyd Gaming (BYD) Reaches $26.96 After 6.00% Up Move; Papa Johns International (PZZA)’s Sentiment Is 1.45

Papa Johns International Inc (PZZA) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 97 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 67 trimmed and sold holdings in Papa Johns International Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 26.64 million shares, up from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Papa Johns International Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 6 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 43 Increased: 49 New Position: 48.

The stock of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.01% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $26.96. About 226,319 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal DigestThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $3.00B company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $28.58 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BYD worth $180.18M more.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 130,302 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Papa Johnâ€™s International, Inc. (PZZA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in July – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Papa Johnâ€™s Shaq Deal: 7 Things About Shaquille Oâ€™Nealâ€™s $4.1M Deal – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Domino’s Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Litespeed Management L.L.C. holds 10.49% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. for 195,000 shares. Atlas Browninc. owns 146,602 shares or 5.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. has 4.97% invested in the company for 80,000 shares. The New York-based 13D Management Llc has invested 4.67% in the stock. Springowl Associates Llc, a New York-based fund reported 39,287 shares.

Papa JohnÂ’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa JohnÂ’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. It operates through five divisions: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 55.10% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.49 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $6.99 million for 51.82 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% negative EPS growth.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company has market cap of $3.00 billion. It operates through three divisions: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. It has a 25.9 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates 24 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Share Price Is Up 120% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Auto sales bounce back in China amid discounting – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Boyd Gaming Corporation’s (NYSE:BYD) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BYD’s profit will be $53.47 million for 14.04 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold Boyd Gaming Corporation shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 523,508 shares stake. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 13,133 shares. First Republic Invest Management Inc reported 224,783 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P stated it has 1,992 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company invested in 718,000 shares. New York-based Waterfront Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.04% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Lomas Cap Management Lc has 3.22% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 1.10 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 136,793 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% or 639,211 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 21,400 shares. 5,818 were accumulated by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Regions Financial invested in 0.01% or 16,327 shares. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Limited holds 7,410 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hbk Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 29,560 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boyd Gaming had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, February 22. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Deutsche Bank maintained Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Argus Research.