Boyd Gaming (BYD) Market Value Declined While Boothbay Fund Management Lowered Stake by $795,636; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Position in Mcdonalds (MCD) as Stock Value Rose

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 47.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 29,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,178 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, down from 61,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $26.06. About 1.15M shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 4,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,469 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 24,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $212.69. About 1.78M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BYD’s profit will be $52.05 million for 13.57 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.63% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Henry Daniel. On Wednesday, February 13 Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 1,328 shares. The insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62M. Gibbs Robert Lane sold 22,036 shares worth $3.99M.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57B for 25.94 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.