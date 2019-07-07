Boyd Gaming (BYD) Market Value Declined While Blue Harbour Group LP Has Cut by $14.55 Million Its Stake; Cwh Capital Management Has Lowered Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stake by $301,200

Cwh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc sold 5,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,878 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 61,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $61.84. About 1.68M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 33.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 539,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.44M, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 401,963 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BYD’s profit will be $53.47M for 14.36 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Ltd invested 0.17% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 28,500 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 16,219 shares. Huntington Bancshares reported 638 shares stake. Comerica National Bank holds 0.01% or 36,081 shares. Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 12,688 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc accumulated 990,421 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation holds 53,369 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. American Inc holds 0.02% or 210,500 shares. First Republic Management Incorporated holds 0.03% or 224,783 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.08% or 54,414 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 50,150 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 1,150 shares. 182,858 were reported by Qs Investors Limited Liability.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 8,000 shares to 448,100 shares, valued at $131.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 417,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Public Ltd Com owns 26,638 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First City Management Inc owns 10,085 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. First Republic Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% or 168,935 shares. Van Eck owns 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 38,323 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 18,105 shares in its portfolio. 539,081 are held by Vontobel Asset Mngmt Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 508,171 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs has 0.02% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 8,065 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Pggm Invs reported 434,500 shares. Argent Cap Management Limited Co holds 0.72% or 324,465 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 1,600 were reported by Valley Advisers Inc. 316,660 are held by Barclays Public Llc.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LVS’s profit will be $618.24 million for 19.33 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.09% negative EPS growth.