Boyd Gaming (BYD) Holder Valinor Management Lowered Holding by $912,600 as Stock Price Declined; Facebook (FB) Shares Rose While Hs Management Partners Has Decreased Stake by $77.45 Million

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 2.67 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.00 million, down from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $25.37. About 974,995 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 39.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 466,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 718,233 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.72 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 20.93M shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *FACEBOOK SAYS UP TO 87M PEOPLE AFFECTED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 12/04/2018 – EU’s Jourova, Facebook’s Sandberg Spoke by Phone Thursday Evening; 01/05/2018 – BlueJeans Announces Latest Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 18/05/2018 – Facebook to Include News Organizations in Political Ad Database; 28/03/2018 – Acxiom Announces Change to Facebook Relationship; 13/04/2018 – The tiny Cambridge department sucked into Facebook big data furore; 30/04/2018 – JUST IN: WhatsApp founder Jan Koum plans to leave after broad clashes with parent Facebook – Washington Post; 20/03/2018 – EU to unveil plan to tax turnover of big U.S. tech firms; 27/03/2018 – It comes after explosive reports last week that a quiz app harvested 50 million Facebook profiles for data which were then sent over to Cambridge Analytica; 08/04/2018 – Facebook has asked several major U.S. hospitals to share anonymized data about their patients

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boyd Gaming Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EV Company News For The Month Of July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Battery Developments Will Cement Leading Position Of BYD Auto And Tesla – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.64B for 23.42 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

