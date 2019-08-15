Boyd Gaming (BYD) Holder Valinor Management Has Decreased Its Position by $912,600 as Share Value Declined; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Declined, Shareholder Bahl & Gaynor Decreased Holding

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 2.67 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.00 million, down from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.99% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.48. About 1.12M shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 71.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 17,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 7,283 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 25,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.61% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.34. About 12.45M shares traded or 25.44% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Mngmt LP owns 34,289 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 110,423 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Sequoia Fin Ltd Com accumulated 0.03% or 9,414 shares. Value Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has 9.81% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wealthcare Capital Management Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 690 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 24,696 shares. Ghp Investment Advsr accumulated 8,969 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Harris Assoc Limited Partnership has 35,850 shares. M&R Mngmt owns 12,527 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Com holds 136,079 shares. Moore Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 55,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, M Hldg Securities Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 4,947 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 36,146 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 58,980 shares to 205,093 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 28,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 19.72 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

