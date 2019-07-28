Boyd Gaming (BYD) Holder Shellback Capital LP Decreased Its Holding by $10.47 Million; Marshall Wace Llp Lowered Position in Citizens Financi (CFG) by $11.83 Million as Shares Declined

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Citizens Financi (CFG) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 369,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 347,223 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29M, down from 716,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Citizens Financi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 4.04M shares traded or 0.17% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS); 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 387,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,605 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86 million, down from 638,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 981,891 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 30,000 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor (ONNN) by 207,542 shares to 207,566 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 63,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Sout (NYSE:KSU).

