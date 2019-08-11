Boyd Gaming (BYD) Holder Pier Capital Upped Holding; Fairfield Bush & Company Cut Its Blackrock (BLK) Position by $427,000

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc. (BLK) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $427,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Blackrock Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $11.29 during the last trading session, reaching $426.33. About 645,058 shares traded or 30.47% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 25/04/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Correction: Dividend Declaration; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names General Atlantic CEO William Ford to Board; 19/04/2018 – LEG IMMOBILIEN: BLACKROCK HAS 11.03% VOTING RIGHTS ON APRIL 12; 04/04/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Statement re Submission of documents; 16/03/2018 – BlackRock Is Ready for Big Pound Move. Direction Not Applicable; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK, KYRIBA IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock’s ETFs Slow Even as Assets Hit $6.3 Trillion (Correct); 15/05/2018 – REG-Ageas and BlackRock: Transparency notification; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Limited Buys New 1.1% Position in Aptiv; 14/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Director Declaration

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 13,014 shares as the company's stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 189,642 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 176,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.41. About 789,683 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 earnings per share, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10B for 15.03 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yext Inc by 75,994 shares to 343,763 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 94,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,699 shares, and cut its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE).