Boyd Gaming (BYD) Holder Pier Capital Has Lifted Position; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Lifted Signature Bank (SBNY) Stake by $12.80 Million

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 13,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 189,642 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 176,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 755,970 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Signature Bank (SBNY) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 2.63M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336.85 million, up from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Signature Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $117.47. About 322,573 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 1,992 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% or 450 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 50,150 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 32,165 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 61,217 shares. Par Mgmt invested 1.11% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 1.23M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability Com accumulated 7,516 shares. Amer Group Inc stated it has 210,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 67,489 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Quantitative Inv Limited Liability stated it has 11,600 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 57,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Whitebox Limited Co owns 39,102 shares.