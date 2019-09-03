Boyd Gaming (BYD) Holder Cipher Capital LP Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Value Declined; Royal Gold (RGLD) Holder Sei Investments Company Has Lifted Its Stake

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 55.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 17,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 14,155 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $388,000, down from 31,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.04. About 559,362 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 71.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 14,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 35,796 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 20,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $133.38. About 317,914 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory reported 0% stake. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Hussman Strategic Advisors Incorporated stated it has 25,000 shares. Capital holds 146,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 9,897 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,353 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hartford Mgmt Communications invested in 0.07% or 28,505 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation has 25,243 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability Com owns 0.06% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 764,539 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 128,615 shares. Moreover, Gfs Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Geode Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 792,181 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Invesco Limited reported 77,211 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD).

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,287 shares to 5,303 shares, valued at $408,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 61,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,155 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pier Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 189,642 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 105,111 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Limited invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 7,400 shares. Huntington Bancorp holds 0% or 638 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Lomas Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.10M shares. Waterfront Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3.04% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Bluemar Capital Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.21% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). 224,783 were reported by First Republic Inv Mngmt. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 25,865 shares. Millennium Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 665,787 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD).

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 53,668 shares to 93,433 shares, valued at $7.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 19,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).