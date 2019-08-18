Boyd Gaming (BYD) Holder Boothbay Fund Management Decreased Stake; Nea Management Company Raised Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) as Market Valuation Rose

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 47.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 29,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 32,178 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, down from 61,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.65% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 1.22M shares traded or 0.62% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62M, up from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $540.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.9. About 691,362 shares traded or 51.46% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK

More notable recent Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aurinia’s CEO Glickman Spills Tidbits For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aurinia conference call today on voclosporin ophthalmic solution versus restasis – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Largest Shareholder of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, ILJIN SNT, Files Proxy Circular and Issues Letter to Fellow Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ILJIN Chairman Issues Open Letter to Aurinia Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Boyd Gaming Booming as Local Tourism Grows – Motley Fool” published on May 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Agreement With Toyota One Of Several Exciting New Areas For BYD Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Capital Lp owns 18,820 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Gemmer Asset Lc holds 0% or 140 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 13,172 shares. Petrus Tru Co Lta stated it has 14,269 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdg Public Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). 25,600 are owned by Beacon Finance Gru. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 12,400 shares. Weiss Multi reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Ameriprise Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 687,903 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 2,004 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hl Financial Svcs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% stake. Shell Asset Management owns 20,668 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 9,809 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 20,943 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,572 shares to 14,296 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 10,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).