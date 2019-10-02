Boyd Gaming (BYD) EPS Estimated At $0.39; Wipro Limited (WIT) Shorts Raised By 11.96%

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) had an increase of 11.96% in short interest. WIT’s SI was 22.10M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 11.96% from 19.74 million shares previously. With 1.83 million avg volume, 12 days are for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s short sellers to cover WIT’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.54. About 19,068 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 25/04/2018 – WIPRO AGREES TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS TO ENSONO; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS AS PART OF AGREEMENT, WIPRO WILL MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENT OF $55 MLN IN ENSONO’S COMBINED ENTITY; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – MARCH QTR IT SERVICES MARGIN WAS 14.4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Wipro for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 27/03/2018 – WIPRO INTRODUCES TEXAS TECHNOLOGY CENTER IN PLANO; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO RECOGNIZED PROVISION FOR INSOLVENCY OF 2 CUSTOMERS; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q TOTAL COSTS 120.4B RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – Wipro likely to battle slow-growth phase for another year

Analysts expect Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report $0.39 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 69.57% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. BYD’s profit would be $43.35M giving it 15.19 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s analysts see -15.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.69. About 143,621 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company has market cap of $2.63 billion. It operates through three divisions: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. It has a 21.02 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates 24 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

