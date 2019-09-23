Boyd Gaming (BYD) EPS Estimated At $0.39; Msb Financial (MSBF) Sellers Increased By 61.54% Their Shorts

Msb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MSBF) had an increase of 61.54% in short interest. MSBF’s SI was 2,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 61.54% from 1,300 shares previously. With 8,300 avg volume, 0 days are for Msb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MSBF)’s short sellers to cover MSBF’s short positions. The SI to Msb Financial Corp’s float is 0.05%. The stock increased 5.16% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 7,666 shares traded or 43.40% up from the average. MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) has declined 22.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MSBF News: 30/05/2018 – MSB:MESOBLAST NAMES NEW CFO; 01/05/2018 – MSB Financial Corp. Releases First Quarter Earnings; 20/04/2018 – DJ MSB Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSBF); 15/05/2018 – MSB Fincl Corp to Pay $0.445 Special Div; 01/05/2018 – MSB Financial 1Q EPS 19c; 15/05/2018 – MSB Financial Declares Special Cash Dividend of 44.5c; 06/03/2018 MSB:MSB IN $75M NON-DILUTIVE CREDIT LINE (2P

Analysts expect Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report $0.39 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 69.57% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. BYD’s profit would be $43.34 million giving it 16.58 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s analysts see -15.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.86. About 1.42M shares traded or 30.38% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Millington Bank that provides various banking services and products in New Jersey. The company has market cap of $88.49 million. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, club accounts, and six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. It has a 20.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold Boyd Gaming Corporation shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 73.65 million shares or 3.42% more from 71.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck holds 9,539 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 12,797 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Stifel Fincl invested in 0% or 32,465 shares. Trexquant Investment L P holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 57,376 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 700,500 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Limited Co has invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). 84,400 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Vanguard Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7.32M shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 32,337 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp owns 227,521 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 10,280 were accumulated by Piedmont Inv. Barclays Plc reported 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.12% stake. Gru One Trading Lp invested in 2,048 shares or 0% of the stock.