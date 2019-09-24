Boyd Gaming (BYD) EPS Estimated At $0.39; Aristotle Capital Management Has Raised By $3.71 Million Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 0.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Management Llc acquired 39,943 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Aristotle Capital Management Llc holds 4.40 million shares with $412.03M value, up from 4.36 million last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $46.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $104.26. About 2.08 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO

Analysts expect Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report $0.39 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 69.57% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. BYD’s profit would be $43.35M giving it 16.44 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s analysts see -15.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.65. About 827,426 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Bancorporation holds 3,667 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Security National Trust Company has invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 8,246 shares. Argyle Cap Mngmt has invested 0.64% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Jefferies Gru Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Llc Il reported 11,401 shares stake. Beach Invest Counsel Incorporated Pa has invested 0.2% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP holds 7,856 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Llc invested in 27,257 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 7,390 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0.02% or 405 shares. 324,100 are held by Kayne Anderson Capital Advsrs Lp. Fayez Sarofim And holds 719,510 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Bourgeon Capital Ltd has 1.08% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 19,885 shares. Kistler reported 0.01% stake.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity. LOWE JOHN E bought 2,000 shares worth $165,816.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) stake by 75,048 shares to 1.89M valued at $435.32M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) stake by 23,343 shares and now owns 3.68 million shares. Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Se was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Boyd Gaming Corporation shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 73.65 million shares or 3.42% more from 71.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 389,961 are owned by Lomas Cap Ltd. 7,800 are held by Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of. Blackrock Inc has 10.19 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.11% or 83,109 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 7.32 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Beacon Financial Group owns 25,600 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 47,839 shares. Lpl Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 136,614 shares stake. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership invested in 57,376 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 43,057 shares. Signaturefd Ltd accumulated 255 shares. Intrust National Bank Na invested in 0.07% or 10,725 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability has 41 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ser Automobile Association invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD).

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company has market cap of $2.85 billion. It operates through three divisions: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. It has a 22.76 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates 24 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

