Boyd Gaming (BYD) Analysts See $0.39 EPS; Shorts at Simpson Manufacturing Company (SSD) Lowered By 2.36%

Analysts expect Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report $0.39 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 69.57% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. BYD’s profit would be $43.34M giving it 17.16 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s analysts see -15.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.77. About 838,350 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN

Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc (NYSE:SSD) had a decrease of 2.36% in short interest. SSD’s SI was 1.43M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.36% from 1.47 million shares previously. With 208,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc (NYSE:SSD)’s short sellers to cover SSD’s short positions. The SI to Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc’s float is 3.6%. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $68.95. About 133,829 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, makes, and sells building construction products. The company has market cap of $3.08 billion. The firm offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications. It has a 26.35 P/E ratio. It also provides wood shrinkage compensating devices; ornamental product line; cold formed steel connections; structural screws for wood, metal, and composite decking applications; and mechanical anchors for use in hollow wall conditions and for overhead applications.

More notable recent Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:SSD) 14% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Issues Statement Regarding Stockton Facility Strike by Union Representing Hourly Plant Employees – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 73% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Examination Of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:SSD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 39.03 million shares or 0.12% more from 38.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zebra Mgmt Limited owns 0.18% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 5,155 shares. Us Comml Bank De has 0% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 12,371 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). M&T National Bank holds 12,166 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 27 were accumulated by Carroll Associate. Seabridge Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 78,082 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 472,302 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 800 shares. 23,429 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 5,833 shares. Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd has invested 0.14% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Fund Management holds 22,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru reported 144,055 shares. Ashfield Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. It operates through three divisions: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. It has a 23.75 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates 24 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Boyd Gaming, FanDuel Group Launch Sports Betting In Indiana, Iowa… – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Boyd Gaming Corporation’s (NYSE:BYD) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold Boyd Gaming Corporation shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 73.65 million shares or 3.42% more from 71.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shellback Cap Lp accumulated 1.24% or 370,605 shares. Next Financial Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). The Switzerland-based Swiss State Bank has invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). 15,007 were reported by Lpl Finance Lc. Whitebox Advisors Ltd invested in 26,122 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Legal General Group Public Limited Co owns 103,178 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 450 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 11,156 shares. Regions Financial has 15,297 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Intrust Savings Bank Na accumulated 10,725 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Shell Asset Management Company accumulated 20,208 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 1.57 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 131 shares or 0% of the stock. Bamco New York, a New York-based fund reported 2.14M shares.