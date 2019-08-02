Boyar Asset Management Upped Its Position in Legg Mason (LM) by $1.71 Million; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Alliancebernstein LP Upped Its Holding by $94.84 Million

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 854,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 8.00 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $888.50M, up from 7.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 4.18M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.25% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 817,974 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON – MONTH’S AUM INCLUDED NET LONG-TERM OUTFLOWS OF $2.7 BLN; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON AUM $754.1B AT MARCH 31; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason March Net Long-Term Outflows $2.7B; 30/05/2018 – MassMutual Introduces New Target Date Fund Family Subadvised By A Legg Mason-Affiliated Manager That Aims To Help Reduce Market; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Discloses Potential Settlement Charge From Libya Operations; 31/05/2018 – CLEARBRIDGE – URGE ATHENAHEALTH BOARD TO INSTRUCT FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO COMMENCE FORMAL SOLICITATION PROCESS INCLUDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC & FINANCIAL SUITORS; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe- FT; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason April Net Long-Term Inflows $1B; 17/05/2018 – LEGG MASON’S LAROCQUE: CO. PLANS TO EXPAND IN DUBLIN; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July, August and September 2018

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 945,349 shares to 3.62M shares, valued at $186.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 6,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,336 shares, and cut its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Co has 4,174 shares. Foster & Motley reported 9,256 shares stake. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 2.74M shares. Stack Financial Mngmt invested in 3.12% or 234,640 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.22% or 1.90M shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.32% or 12,828 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc stated it has 14,682 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Town & Country Retail Bank Dba First Bankers Trust reported 9,213 shares. Natl Bank Of The West holds 0.41% or 31,760 shares. Cincinnati Casualty reported 1.82% stake. Prudential accumulated 3.77M shares or 0.7% of the stock. Chilton Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North Star Asset Mgmt reported 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.71M shares.