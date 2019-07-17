Boyar Asset Management Trimmed Pfizer (PFE) Position By $1.35 Million; Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Unum Group (UNM) Position

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 23.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 32,129 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Boyar Asset Management Inc holds 106,734 shares with $4.53 million value, down from 138,863 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $238.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 14.36 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 04/05/2018 – Christopher Scully Joins PPD as Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 03/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE; 09/05/2018 – Seeking Insights into Rare Diseases, Pfizer Scales AI Analytics Platform; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Unum Group (UNM) stake by 9.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 15,485 shares as Unum Group (UNM)’s stock declined 2.82%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 151,813 shares with $5.14 million value, down from 167,298 last quarter. Unum Group now has $6.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.96. About 3.07M shares traded or 58.37% up from the average. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 8.05% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW DIVIDEND RATE OF 26 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE, OR $1.04 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Rev $2.9B; 05/03/2018 Top 3 — #1 UPDATED: Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP’S BOARD AUTHORIZES UP TO $750M SHARE BUYBACK; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION OF $750 MLN THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON NOV. 25, 2018; 01/05/2018 – UNUM 1Q OPER EPS $1.24, EST. $1.25; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the; 29/03/2018 – #2 Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $69M and some transparency issues $UMRX -8%; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Net $273.5M

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) stake by 306,885 shares to 333,568 valued at $22.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nutrien Ltd stake by 8,329 shares and now owns 13,046 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

More notable recent Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unum declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Unum Group Put Volume Spikes After Bruising Bear Note – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Is Yielding 3.1% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Unum Group had 4 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,250 are owned by Dupont Cap Management Corp. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 1.07 million shares. 21,433 are held by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 129,864 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.12% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). James Invest has 0.48% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 215,333 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg has 912,108 shares. Sg Americas Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 36,661 shares. Peddock Advisors Ltd Company invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Gulf Intl National Bank (Uk) accumulated 49,061 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America holds 0% or 618 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 1.41 million shares. Neumann Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 16,148 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). 9,175 were reported by Thompson Invest Mngmt Inc.

Analysts await Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.3 per share. UNM’s profit will be $286.06M for 6.10 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Unum Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.05% EPS growth.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48/Share – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Pfizer’s About to Enter a Sales Slump — Here’s Why You Should Like the Stock Anyway – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd has 0.02% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 118 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Liability holds 53,321 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.4% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Veritas Asset Management Llp has invested 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). California-based Partnervest Advisory Svcs Lc has invested 0.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wade G W & Inc accumulated 57,420 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Management Inc accumulated 3.32 million shares. Motco owns 102,915 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Associated Banc reported 595,620 shares stake. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Com Pa invested in 2.32% or 643,452 shares. Tcw accumulated 158,611 shares. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas reported 645,078 shares. Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.8% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hartline Invest holds 5,141 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.73 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pfizer had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Thursday, January 31 to “Outperform”. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Monday, April 1 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, January 23 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, January 31.