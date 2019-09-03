Boyar Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Home Depot (HD) as Share Price Rose; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Texas Yale Capital Upped Position

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 9,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 35,694 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85 million, down from 44,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $226.19. About 305,892 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 40.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 9,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 34,204 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 24,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 81,798 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc has 5,322 shares. Lederer & Invest Counsel Ca holds 0.54% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 3,007 shares. Ci Invs reported 460,605 shares. Plancorp Ltd Com invested in 6,179 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Dillon Assoc reported 14,453 shares. Sequent Asset Lc has 9,385 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Mitchell Capital Management Co holds 0.87% or 12,826 shares. Stillwater Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 2.84% or 67,887 shares. Cwh Mngmt Inc holds 1.25% or 15,555 shares in its portfolio. Atria Ltd Liability Company accumulated 24,607 shares. Moreover, Weiss Asset Management Lp has 0.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,082 shares. Quantbot L P, New York-based fund reported 16,014 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 2.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Van Strum & Towne, California-based fund reported 1,264 shares. New York-based Wellington Shields Cap Llc has invested 0.41% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69B for 22.44 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

