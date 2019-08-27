Boyar Asset Management Stake in Legg Mason (LM) Raised by $1.71 Million as Valuation Rose; Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Oxbow Advisors Has Increased Its Holding by $922,225

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.82. About 442,060 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Stockholders’ Equity Was $3.9 Billion at March 31; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 20/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of January 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Net $76.3M; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason March Liquidity Outflows $8.7B; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July, August and September 2018; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON TAKING $67M CHARGE RELATED TO DOJ CASE; 01/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 35.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 24,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 95,225 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 70,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 4.36M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF CO’S STUBHUB UNIT STARTING MAY 2; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot stated it has 0.05% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv holds 0.02% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 92,757 shares. Roundview Capital accumulated 41,790 shares or 0.27% of the stock. 231,895 are held by Matarin Mngmt Ltd. 8.15M are held by Vanguard Group. Us Bank & Trust De, Minnesota-based fund reported 6,339 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 4,969 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co accumulated 0.01% or 21,834 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Llc reported 8,362 shares. 1,164 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bank. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.2% or 121,535 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp reported 61,061 shares. Gam Holding Ag reported 48,155 shares.

