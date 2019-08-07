Boyar Asset Management Stake in Discovery (DISCK) Boosted by $1.26 Million; Penbrook Management Position in Chegg (CHGG) Has Lowered by $329,840

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 75,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 84,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 251,400 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 50,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 130,712 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 80,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.89. About 1.14M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.59 million activity.

