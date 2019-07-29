Boyar Asset Management Position in Legg Mason (LM) Increased as Share Price Rose; As Boston Properties (BXP) Market Valuation Rose, Brookfield Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.67. About 188,528 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Long-term Net Inflows $1.2 Billion; 31/05/2018 – CLEARBRIDGE – URGE ATHENAHEALTH BOARD TO INSTRUCT FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO COMMENCE FORMAL SOLICITATION PROCESS INCLUDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC & FINANCIAL SUITORS; 01/05/2018 – Charlie Dreifus Celebrates 20 Years at Royce; 30/05/2018 – DOJ PROBES LEGG MASON’S EX-PERMAL BIZ MGMT OF LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe- FT; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 21% TO $0.34, PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Stockholders’ Equity Was $3.9 Billion at March 31; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON 4Q OPER REV. $785.1M, EST. $761.2M; 01/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 85.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 1.19 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 208,307 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.89M, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $132.2. About 101,791 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q4 Earnings Outlook For Legg Mason – Benzinga” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Closing Date for Reorganization and Details Regarding Final Distribution by Royce Low-Priced Stock Fund – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Legg Mason’s Stock Is Cheap. But Probably For Good Reason – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl accumulated 634 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs owns 158 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Olstein Mgmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 344,503 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 384 shares. Brinker Inc holds 0.04% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 39,550 shares. Axa invested 0.03% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company reported 34,345 shares. Auxier Asset Management reported 15,220 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. South Dakota Council reported 250,400 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Ltd owns 194,479 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 30,500 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Com holds 0% or 4,776 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 193,243 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 9,783 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Citizens Natl Bank Co has 0.03% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM).

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, up 10.13% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.58 per share. BXP’s profit will be $268.86 million for 18.99 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell & reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.12% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 205,059 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 252,311 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 2,028 shares. Apg Asset Management Us Inc, New York-based fund reported 6.53 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management, Japan-based fund reported 1,885 shares. 5,036 are owned by Ci. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 48,615 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,283 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has 0.18% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 14,023 shares. Motco accumulated 2,752 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.06% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited accumulated 1,779 shares. Thomas White Limited reported 0.1% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Asset Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 3,117 shares.