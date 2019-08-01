Boyar Asset Management Lowered Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $1.75 Million as Share Price Rose; Shellback Capital LP Has Upped Its Holding in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) as Shares Declined

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 44.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 40,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 130,231 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.21 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $151.62. About 224,095 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc analyzed 9,170 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 35,694 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, down from 44,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $238.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.07. About 735,872 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.56 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Hawaii-based Cadinha Ltd Llc has invested 3.63% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd reported 11,557 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Co Mi Adv has invested 1.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Southeast Asset Advsr holds 1,881 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fort Point Capital Prtn Lc stated it has 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tennessee-based Lbmc Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Of Virginia Va reported 55,743 shares stake. Culbertson A N And reported 2,840 shares stake. Crossvault Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3.73% or 37,671 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation owns 912,550 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 104,000 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa stated it has 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Stewart & Patten Commerce Ltd Liability Company holds 3.59% or 102,613 shares. 19,500 are held by S&Co Inc.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 10,100 shares to 69,900 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 162,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,621 shares, and cut its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancshares, a New York-based fund reported 9,505 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 333,641 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 35,170 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership invested in 0.14% or 5,667 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Commerce Ltd holds 2,932 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Com owns 6,186 shares. 57,869 are owned by Macquarie Gru. Moreover, Lord Abbett & Com Lc has 0.25% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0.04% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 1.21M shares. Advsr Asset holds 0.02% or 5,455 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 5,976 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 300,000 were accumulated by Scopus Asset Lp. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Company stated it has 1.40 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 158,900 shares.