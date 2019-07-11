Boyar Asset Management Lowered Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $1.35 Million; Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Shareholder Iridian Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $223.24 Million

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 106,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, down from 138,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $42.62. About 8.45M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS PULLS OUT OF PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 45190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 2.94M shares as the company's stock rose 5.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.94M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.15 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $91.36. About 516,638 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 224,020 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $345.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru invested in 1,582 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Majedie Asset Limited reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Canandaigua Comml Bank And reported 7,384 shares stake. Mawer Invest Mngmt holds 0.41% or 749,961 shares. 516,094 were accumulated by Rothschild And Asset Management Us. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc has invested 0.03% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 17,078 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 804,036 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Steinberg Asset Mngmt holds 0.38% or 34,105 shares. Axa stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Geode Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7.33M shares. Guggenheim Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 152,497 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Lc has 0.68% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 7,596 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.7% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 18,402 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt invested 0.25% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.23 billion for 13.66 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.