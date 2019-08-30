Boyar Asset Management Lowered Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $1.75 Million as Valuation Rose; Jp Morgan Chase & Co. Common (JPM) Market Valuation Rose While Country Trust Bank Decreased Stake

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. Common (JPM) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 57,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 501,825 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.80M, down from 559,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $109.98. About 4.05 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – JPMORGAN POSTPONES BANXICO RATE CUT FORECAST TO 2Q19 FROM 4Q18; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives; 06/04/2018 – JPMorgan Faces Lawsuit From Qaddafi’s Libyan Investment Fund; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO `VERY POSITIVE’ LONG-TERM ON EMERGING MARKETS; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Is Said to Add Nick DeCock for Equity-Derivatives Sales; 30/05/2018 – Pro Skateboarder Tony Hawk Collaborates with Chase for Small Business Productivity Guide

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 9,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 35,694 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, down from 44,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $227.82. About 1.50 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.35M were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 2,934 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 2.33% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Corp has 0.78% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 170,945 shares. Eqis holds 4,339 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd reported 122,856 shares. Daiwa Group Incorporated holds 0.12% or 74,375 shares. Dillon & Associates accumulated 0.9% or 14,453 shares. Fil Limited reported 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 6,638 shares. Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.49% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Calamos owns 502,053 shares. Bartlett And Communication Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.17% or 22,507 shares. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.99% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cape Ann Financial Bank holds 0.29% or 1,295 shares.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Common (NYSE:AXP) by 39,452 shares to 390,771 shares, valued at $42.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Common (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 75,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 563,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Reit Vipers Etf (VNQ).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.60 billion for 11.31 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 12,225 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Loeb Corporation holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Company owns 0.2% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 30,906 shares. Harris Associates Limited Partnership accumulated 39,152 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chatham Capital reported 38,176 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 17,354 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,084 shares. Fil Limited reported 4.16 million shares stake. Cypress Management Ltd Llc invested in 145,736 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company stated it has 2.13M shares. Hamel Assocs has 2.32% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 51,150 shares. Barr E S And accumulated 189,387 shares or 1.99% of the stock. Contravisory Invest Mngmt accumulated 349 shares.