Boyar Asset Management Holding in Legg Mason (LM) Has Lifted as Valuation Rose; Capstead Mtg (CMO) Holding Maintained by Indexiq Advisors Llc

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) by 239.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 171,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 242,640 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 71,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Capstead Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $757.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 346,121 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has declined 4.18% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c; 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO)

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 260,498 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 01/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON – MONTH’S AUM INCLUDED NET LONG-TERM OUTFLOWS OF $2.7 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason End-March Assets Under Mgmt $754.1B vs End-Dec. $767.2B; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Rev $785.1M; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON TAKING $67M CHARGE RELATED TO DOJ CASE; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Net $76.3M; 30/05/2018 – DOJ PROBES LEGG MASON’S EX-PERMAL BIZ MGMT OF LIBYA GOVT ASSETS

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Legg Mason Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock Fires Latest Shot In Asset Manager Pricing War – Benzinga” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 4,969 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 384 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Lc accumulated 12,787 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0% or 4,072 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 204 shares. Moreover, Fiera has 0.11% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 224,398 shares. Charles Schwab Invest holds 459,399 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Federated Pa holds 30,992 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&R Capital Mgmt holds 469 shares. Principal Fin Gp owns 466,979 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 75,329 shares. 9,200 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Hightower Advisors has 0.02% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Invesco Ltd accumulated 0% or 385,701 shares.

More notable recent Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Snap Inc. Names Kenny Mitchell Chief Marketing Officer – Business Wire” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Shareholders Are Down 35% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ADT Names Jochen Koedijk as New Chief Marketing Officer – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2018. More interesting news about Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks Welcomes Jean English as New Chief Marketing Officer – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “George Neill Joins Brink’s as Chief Marketing Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $150,137 activity.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 20,296 shares to 25,395 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) by 45,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,344 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Curncyshs Japanese Y.