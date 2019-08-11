Boyar Asset Management Has Raised Stake in Discovery (DISCK); Ipg Investment Advisors Stake in Netflix Com (NFLX) Cut by $1.44 Billion

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 36.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,093 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 billion, down from 11,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 5.35M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 29/03/2018 – Technology is set to finish the first few months of the year ahead of its peers, with Netflix emerging as the third-best performer in the S&P 500; 14/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Source: Netflix is planning a weekly current affairs TV show to rival CBS’ “60 Minutes” and ABC’s “20/20” (…; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Netflix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFLX); 16/04/2018 – Netflix Inc expected to post earnings of 64 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 20/04/2018 – Variety: Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s `The Most Unknown’ Science Documentary

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 50,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 130,712 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 80,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.24. About 1.77M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 73.55 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 4,531 shares. Geller Ltd Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Sands Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 5.59% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Partnervest Advisory Limited Com owns 0.29% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,962 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Management invested in 6,250 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 205,961 shares. Miura Ltd Liability Company has 75,000 shares for 4.58% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory has 0.31% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 25,114 shares. Smith Moore reported 1,178 shares. American Natl Bank, Texas-based fund reported 17,181 shares. 8,108 were reported by Coastline Tru. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp holds 350 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Duff And Phelps Mngmt holds 0.03% or 4,690 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 4.48 million shares. Burney accumulated 1,294 shares.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $292.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 214 shares to 2,970 shares, valued at $3.50B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Minimum Volatility Etf (USMV).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.88 million activity. SMITH BRADFORD L had bought 6,499 shares worth $2.00M.

