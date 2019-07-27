Boyar Asset Management Has Raised Its Legg Mason (LM) Stake by $1.71 Million; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Maintains Stake in Facebook (FB)

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 18/04/2018 – Facebook stopped the face recognition feature in Europe in 2012 after concerns from the Irish Data Protection Commissioner; 16/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: ICYMI: Rep. Kinzinger Questions Facebook CEO at E&C Hearing; 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 10/04/2018 – Social dysfunction: Facebook has outperformed its peers over the last month. That’s about to end; 16/05/2018 – No sign of illegal co-ordination among Brexit campaigners – data firm; 22/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY CALLS FACEBOOK DATA PRACTICES A `SCANDAL’; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Flops Threaten to Make Its App Fest a Downer This Year; 25/04/2018 – Facebook, Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.88. About 552,851 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Long-term Net Inflows $1.2 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Charlie Dreifus Celebrates 20 Years at Royce; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July and August 2018; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason End-April Assets Under Mgmt $752.3B Vs End-March $754.1B; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Total Debt, After a $100 M Revolver Repayment in March, Was $2.4 Billion; 12/04/2018 – OEHHA: OEHHA Issues 100th Fish Advisory: Guidelines for Legg Lake in LA County Provide Safe Eating Advice for Four Species of; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason April Net Long-Term Inflows $1B; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Raises Quarter Dividend to 34c; 05/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cwm Lc has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,829 shares. Ca owns 76,414 shares. Minnesota-based Mairs Power has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Seabridge Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 360 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hs Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 718,233 shares. First Eagle Investment Management Ltd Com reported 2.22M shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% stake. Ims accumulated 6,270 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 104,297 shares. Axon Capital LP invested 17.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 10,489 were accumulated by Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt. Citigroup reported 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). California-based Intersect Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership owns 13.13 million shares for 4.3% of their portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30.

