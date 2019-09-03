Boyar Asset Management Has Raised Its Legg Mason (LM) Position by $1.71 Million as Share Price Rose; Lionstone Capital Management Lifted Its Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Position

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $58.78. About 303,253 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 71,057 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON – MONTH’S AUM INCLUDED NET LONG-TERM OUTFLOWS OF $2.7 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 21% TO $0.34, PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Rev $785.1M; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Cash Position Was $736.1 Million at March 31; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q EPS 86c; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 31/05/2018 – CLEARBRIDGE – URGE ATHENAHEALTH BOARD TO INSTRUCT FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO COMMENCE FORMAL SOLICITATION PROCESS INCLUDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC & FINANCIAL SUITORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl Corporation invested in 0% or 891 shares. Parametric Associate reported 576,100 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 205,616 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 204 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 0% or 1,079 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 123,835 shares. Amer Finance Gru holds 0.54% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 225,000 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 72,719 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 395,264 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 22,379 shares stake. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company owns 254,827 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 814 shares. Brown Advisory reported 9,783 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 224,398 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

