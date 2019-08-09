Boyar Asset Management Has Lowered Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake as Shares Declined; At&T (T) Holder Community Bank Of Raymore Lifted Holding

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 106,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, down from 138,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 13.81M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES 294.3B YEN; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer blames sales miss on `customer buying patterns’; 01/05/2018 – PFE HASN’T GOTTEN ‘ACCEPTABLE OFFER’ FOR CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Says FDA Panel Votes In Favor of Expanding Use of Xeljanz

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 50,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 597,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, up from 547,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 15.54 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/04/2018 – AT&T Helping Citizens Bank with Digital Branch Transformation; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With F; 29/03/2018 – Twelve pct of cable customers would switch if Turner went dark, court hears; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING `DIFFERENTIATED’ TV OFFERS TAILORED TO USERS; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$33.9 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect to Be First U.S. Co to Launch Standards-Based Mobile 5G Service in 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterneck Limited Liability has invested 1.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Guyasuta Inv Advisors invested 0.24% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company has 243,571 shares. Thornburg Inc reported 3.99M shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Lc invested in 0.24% or 17,058 shares. Cim Investment Mangement has invested 0.68% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Oakwood Cap Mgmt Ltd Ca holds 1.66% or 125,889 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd accumulated 100,190 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 1.75 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) reported 0.06% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Becker Mngmt invested 1.93% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt has 0.31% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 170,137 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc holds 0% or 8,903 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 746,649 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company accumulated 164,133 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl Corporation stated it has 659,027 shares. Burney has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). De Burlo Gru Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 5,205 shares. Fagan Assocs has 5,171 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Trust Co stated it has 45,012 shares. Cna has invested 1.26% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kempen Mngmt Nv invested in 0.12% or 31,462 shares. California-based Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Davidson Invest Advisors owns 536,527 shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio. Archon Limited Liability Com has invested 2.82% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Field And Main Bankshares holds 9,273 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Clarkston Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,507 shares. Alexandria Capital has 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 13,830 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 14.67M shares or 0.43% of all its holdings.