Boyar Asset Management Has Lowered Home Depot (HD) Stake; Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Shorts Up By 49.26%

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 20.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boyar Asset Management Inc analyzed 9,170 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)'s stock rose 7.49%. The Boyar Asset Management Inc holds 35,694 shares with $6.85 million value, down from 44,864 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $243.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STRM) had an increase of 49.26% in short interest. STRM’s SI was 40,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 49.26% from 27,200 shares previously. With 27,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Streamline Health Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STRM)’s short sellers to cover STRM’s short positions. The SI to Streamline Health Solutions Inc’s float is 0.32%. The stock increased 5.71% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.48. About 483 shares traded. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) has risen 0.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical STRM News: 25/04/2018 – Streamline Health 4Q EPS 0c; 09/04/2018 – Dayton Physicians Network Announces Expanded Relationship with Flatiron Health to Streamline Across the OncoCloud™ Suite; 01/05/2018 – BOK Financial Implements Partnership With Roostify to Streamline Mortgage Process; 30/04/2018 – Edge Therapeutics Intends to Streamline Its Ops in Order to Preserve Its Cash Re; 25/04/2018 – Ford Moves to Streamline Operations and Bolster Profit Margin; 21/03/2018 – Washington Regional Medical Center Signs New Contract for Streamline Health(R) eValuator(TM) Automated Pre-Bill Analysis Solution; 23/03/2018 – RadioResource: New FCC Rules Streamline Wireless Infrastructure Review Process; 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Streamline Versatile Welding Processes with the SPIDER WELD PRO (HUN-491); 04/05/2018 – GOGO SAYS IN PLANNING PROCESS ON REV. GROWTH, STREAMLINE OPS; 16/04/2018 – Convergys Accelerates Deployment of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to More Than One-Third of its Workforce to Streamline

Investors sentiment increased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 6.56 million shares or 2.07% less from 6.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Point Ptnrs Limited Com holds 130,137 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Perkins Capital Management Incorporated invested in 0.39% or 557,537 shares. Commerce Bankshares invested in 33,000 shares. Nantahala Cap holds 0.06% in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) or 1.76 million shares. Harbert Fund Advisors reported 1.84M shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM). Northern invested in 0% or 31,053 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com has 10,142 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 135,000 shares. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs owns 46,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Inc invested 0.02% in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM). First Manhattan Com holds 529 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Llp has 0% invested in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM).

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $31.18 million. It offers computer software solutions through its Looking Glass platform, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care through individual workflows comprising clinical analytics, operating room management, physician portal, and care coordination; and health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement solutions, which include Web software solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, abstracting, and physician query.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69 billion for 22.61 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $24600 highest and $20000 lowest target. $226.75’s average target is -0.51% below currents $227.91 stock price. Home Depot had 17 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Wedbush. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 14. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 22. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Credit Suisse. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $23000 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roanoke Asset Corp Ny stated it has 44,216 shares. Westwood Hldgs owns 1.04M shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% or 15,010 shares. Pnc Finance Grp has invested 0.86% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hudson Bay Cap Management LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,900 shares. Pcj Investment Counsel has invested 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Montecito Savings Bank Tru has 3,913 shares. Blair William & Il holds 515,343 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru reported 14,597 shares stake. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Limited Partnership holds 1.72% or 666,825 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Cornerstone Capital Incorporated holds 1.28% or 40,245 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv owns 63,379 shares. The Michigan-based Aspen Investment Management has invested 0.85% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

