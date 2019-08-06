Boyar Asset Management Has Lowered By $1.35 Million Its Pfizer (PFE) Position; Shorts at MAX RESOURCE COMMON SHARES (MXROF) Raised By 43.75%

MAX RESOURCE CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:MXROF) had an increase of 43.75% in short interest. MXROF’s SI was 11,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 43.75% from 8,000 shares previously. With 17,600 avg volume, 1 days are for MAX RESOURCE CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:MXROF)’s short sellers to cover MXROF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0709 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 23.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 32,129 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Boyar Asset Management Inc holds 106,734 shares with $4.53M value, down from 138,863 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $205.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 7.93 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s quit-smoking Chantix fails study in adolescent smokers; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.20 BLN RUPEES VS 4.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets

Max Resource Corp., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $6.14 million. It focuses on the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal properties located in the under-explored northern section of the Andean Copper Belt of Colombia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Vancan Capital Corp. and changed its name to Max Resource Corp. in May 2004.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GlycoMimetics Falls 50% After Disappointing Results For Sickle Cell Drug Trial – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.