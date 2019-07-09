Boyar Asset Management Has Lifted Holding in Legg Mason (LM) by $1.71 Million; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Rose, Old National Bancorp Lifted Its Holding by $524,888

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.72. About 379,618 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES DOJ, SEC CASE RELATED TO LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q EPS 86c; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 21% TO $0.34, PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Sets Aside $67 Million to Settle U.S. Libya Probe; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON – MONTH’S AUM INCLUDED NET LONG-TERM OUTFLOWS OF $2.7 BLN; 17/05/2018 – LEGG MASON’S LAROCQUE: CO. PLANS TO EXPAND IN DUBLIN; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 34.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 10,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,068 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 31,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 3.13M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 791 shares to 4,173 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 38,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,932 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Shares for $501,938 were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.27% or 66,728 shares in its portfolio. Greylin Invest Mangement owns 4,780 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt holds 0.02% or 4,355 shares in its portfolio. Evanson Asset Limited Company has 6,105 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 66,572 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Gp Limited reported 0.28% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ancora Advisors Lc accumulated 0.01% or 5,606 shares. 444,143 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Horizon Investments Llc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability Co invested in 75,946 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc owns 54,064 shares. Fort Lp stated it has 50,144 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Innovations Lc stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 192,453 shares.