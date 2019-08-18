Boyar Asset Management Has Increased Its Legg Mason (LM) Position by $1.71 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Glenview Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 196,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 980,589 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $268.41 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $276.15. About 1.04M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 526,376 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 27/04/2018 – VP Lattin Gifts 238 Of Legg Mason Inc; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason April Net Long-Term Inflows $1B; 22/03/2018 – Royce International Premier Fund Wins a 2018 Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Classification Award; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q EPS 86c; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – MassMutual Introduces New Target Date Fund Family Subadvised By A Legg Mason-Affiliated Manager That Aims To Help Reduce Market; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July, August and September 2018

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 460,776 shares. The United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Clark Capital Mgmt owns 4,024 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 11 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc has 23,101 shares. Fairfield Bush accumulated 0.09% or 1,000 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 420,856 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Invest Ptnrs Lc owns 17,727 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com Il reported 76,171 shares. Element Cap Ltd invested in 0.09% or 10,517 shares. Everence Cap stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Fiduciary Trust invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Strategic Lc owns 7,153 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 2,800 shares.

More important recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 10.32 million shares to 11.84 million shares, valued at $145.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 2.72 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Passive investing movement gained steam last year – Morningstar – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Stock market’s big June drives asset growth at T. Rowe Price, Legg Mason – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: July 11, 2019.