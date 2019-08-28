Boyar Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding in Legg Mason (LM) as Stock Value Rose; Visa (V) Holder Wright Investors Service Has Lifted Its Stake by $700,128

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 548,254 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 01/05/2018 – Royce’s new open-end fund prospectuses become effective on May 1, 2018; 17/05/2018 – LEGG MASON’S LAROCQUE: CO. PLANS TO EXPAND IN DUBLIN; 01/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – VP Lattin Gifts 238 Of Legg Mason Inc; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON 4Q OPER REV. $785.1M, EST. $761.2M; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason End-April Assets Under Mgmt $752.3B Vs End-March $754.1B; 12/04/2018 – OEHHA: OEHHA Issues 100th Fish Advisory: Guidelines for Legg Lake in LA County Provide Safe Eating Advice for Four Species of; 06/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $46; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS DIVIDEND

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 4,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,540 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, up from 31,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $178.38. About 3.81M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30,597 shares to 7,396 shares, valued at $425,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,988 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

